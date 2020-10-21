 Skip to main content
Ridiculous behaviors - great USA

A particular university, I believe it was the University of Minnesota, has instituted a 12 step program for recovery from whiteness. The program is based on the flawed, Marxist critical race theory in which one who is white has been born with bias, racism and white privilege based on his/her race and color. The 12 step program purports to attempt to cure one of whiteness.

In this cancel culture with the implementation of the extreme radical 1619 project in our schools we are presently living in a society in which many people seem to be afflicted with the pathology and disease of victimization.

In truth this is a country which is definitely the land of opportunity for those of any race, creed or color and this USA is the greatest country in the history of the world.

Jeff Hughes,

Missoula

