Ridiculous for states to bid for equipment

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Imagine you are a captain on the front line during World War II. Your company, Company Bravo, is running low on ammunition. You call Central Command to request more ammo. To your surprise, you are told you’ll have to find your own ammo. So you contact an arms manufacturer and put in an order for more ammo. Shortly thereafter, you hear back that Company Charlie outbid you so your order was turned down.