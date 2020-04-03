Ridiculous for states to bid for equipment

Imagine you are a captain on the front line during World War II. Your company, Company Bravo, is running low on ammunition. You call Central Command to request more ammo. To your surprise, you are told you’ll have to find your own ammo. So you contact an arms manufacturer and put in an order for more ammo. Shortly thereafter, you hear back that Company Charlie outbid you so your order was turned down.

That’s about how ridiculous the current situation is with states bidding against each other for scarce medical equipment. A functioning federal government would make determinations about needs and availability and allocate those resources fairly, effectively and economically.

It would be nice to have a functioning federal government. Maybe next pandemic.

Walter Max,

Alberton

