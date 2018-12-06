What frustrates me most about our current political climate is that more people don’t get it.
Those families at the border, those dark-skinned boys in hoodies, those women opening up about sexually assault — those are people. People who should be your allies.
They share your dreams of better opportunities, better health, a greater sense of meaning and purpose in life. And the wonderful thing is, there’s no finite amount of any of those things. You're not competing against anyone. In fact, you’re more likely to succeed if you work together to achieve those dreams.
The Right is trying to build walls between you and your allies to diminish your power. Billionaires dupe you into blaming your neighbors for your suffering so they can continue to profit from your suffering.
Challenge yourself to read between the lines. Do what feels right and is right instead of what they want you to think is acceptable. Then maybe you, too, will get it.
Alena Lovi-Borgmann,
Missoula