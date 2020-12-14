Right to vote is most important

Montana's Attorney General Tim Fox has betrayed the citizens of Montana and every citizen of the United States. He has filed an amicus brief to the United States Supreme Court in support of the Texas case to nullify millions of votes of U.S. citizens in four states, none of which is Montana.

Cases like this don't get any more frivolous. AG Fox is saying those citizens don't deserve to vote. If this ridiculous case is successful, how long will it be before he may decide that some Montanans can't vote? That he and some some other people may decide that we can't think for ourselves? That we can't decide who should lead us?

The right to vote is guaranteed by 15th Amendment. This lawsuit would mean that those voters would have to be taxed without representation, an action that started a revolution here in 1776.

I, for one, am appalled at the malevolent behavior conducted by AG Fox on my behalf. People are bent out of shape because of having to wear a mask for public health. I suggest that we look at what constitutional rights are really being violated, the right to vote. That is the most important right.

Bradley Benshoff,

Missoula

