The right to vote is under attack across the USA and in Montana one form of it is going against what the voters in 2014 clearly affirmed in a referendum.

House Bill 176 would end same-day voter registration that has been law since 2005 and close late, in-person registration by 5:00 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day.

The bill is due to be heard in the Senate Administration committee on February 17th having already passed in the House. It is more than likely going to pass in the Republican dominated Senate and signed into law by Republican Governor Gianforte.

Supporters cite the chance to stop voter fraud, Just how much voter fraud has Montana endured? It sounds much more like the Republican Party wants to make sure that there are fewer voters who may vote for Democrats. What are they so afraid of?

Lucinda K. Willis,

Polson

