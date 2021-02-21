'Right to Work' removes choice

"Right to Work" really means “Right to Work for Lower Wages and Fewer Benefits.”

Union workers are the essential front line before, during, and after COVID. Each and every one of those workers in Montana is in their union by choice. House Bill 168, House Bill 251 and Senate Bill 89 aim to remove that choice entirely, disenfranchising workers and denying them their rights and their freedom to collectively bargain. These bills do not maximize economic freedom; they remove workers’ ability to choose unionization. It removes Montanans’ existing freedoms.

The bill language implies that unionization in Montana is mandatory. That is completely inaccurate; none are mandatory.

"Right to Work" legislation is trying to take money out of union families and funding out of Montana cities and towns. Union jobs are a fundamental part of Montana’s economy and these bills seek to kill Montana jobs.

Contact your local representation to strongly encourage "no" votes on HB 168, HB 251 and SB 89 to protect jobs and Montana livelihoods. To learn more: apps.montanafreepress.org/capitol-tracker-2021/.