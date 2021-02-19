'Right to Work' will not work for Montana

Out-of-state lobbyists would love to see Montana become a "Right to Work" state. "Right to Work" legislation weakens unions, lowers wages and benefits, and it shows no economic benefit in states where it is enacted.

In fact, the only people who benefit from "Right to Work" laws are wealthy corporations and the politicians who profit from them. For corporate interest groups, the assault on unions promises two main benefits: First, the decline in unions means that corporations can cut workers’ wages and benefits; and second, lower union membership means that workers will weaken as a political force backing other progressive economic policies.

So who profits when workers lose political power? Corrupt politicians and the corporations who fund them.