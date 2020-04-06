Right-wing column belongs in comics

This letter is a response to Gary and Joan Carlson, whose March 31 column accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of "non-stop groaning" and attacks Democrats for their concerns. Then they go on to applaud Donald Trump for his cooperation, which we all recognize is indifferent and murderous.

This column seems to replace the Mallard Fillmore cartoon with its right-wing hatred. Please put these two in the comics.

Sheryl Noethe,

Missoula

