There are many extremely serious problems/challenges facing our country. However, in order for any of these problems to be addressed effectively, we have to have a mechanism in place with which to address them, and that very mechanism is being dismantled.
We have people in power who are working actively to either weaken our institutions beyond recognition, and/or to weaponize those institutions to serve their own political and economic interests.
The radical right is willing to support or accept the dismantling, weakening and perversion of our government institutions — seeing only the short-term gains for their political agenda and blinding themselves to the long term consequences to our democracy. The radical left occupies itself with debating the minutiae involved in social and economic reform, even while the democratic institutions necessary to accomplish their agenda are being dismantled.
We have one group trying to burn Rome down with right-wing matches while another group plays its left-wing fiddle.
Phillip J. Burgess,
Missoula