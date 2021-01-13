Rioters engaged in domestic terrorism

Jan. 6, 2021: Another day in America's history that will be remembered in infamy. Four years of Donald Trump "making America great again" has resulted in America appearing to be a third-world Banana Republic.

Trump himself spoke to his mob in the morning and told them to "march on the capital and be strong!"

Now the mob has broken into the Capitol. They are breaking into offices, vandalizing property, beating policemen, stashing pipe bombs and a woman has been shot. But, they're mostly white people, so this is OK (sarcasm). These people, the mob, are "domestic terrorists" and should be held accountable along with Trump, who is their leader.

Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale have supported Trump's attempt to overthrow democracy. They should all be impeached and removed from office. They have dishonored their oaths of office and assaulted the Constitution.

If you supported this coup attempt, you should be ashamed. If you love America, you feel horrified. Trump's lies have made a mockery of how America appears to the rest of the world. Even Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said that the election was fair and not even close.

It's time for all of America to work towards truth.