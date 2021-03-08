Risk 'bread basket' for Keystone profits?

Don't be fooled by claims that the Keystone pipeline has anything to do with energy independence for America.

Years ago I attended a conference on tar sands oil. One of the presenters was an attorney — a duck hunter from Oklahoma — representing ranchers whose land, being in the path of the pipeline, would be confiscated by the government by eminent domain.

Some benefit to the greater good has to be involved in order to claim eminent domain. He argued that the oil was just traveling through to the Gulf to be shipped to China, primarily.

The pipeline threatens the Ogallala Aquifer, which supports American agriculture all the way from the Dakotas on down. My cousin, a dry land wheat farmer in Kansas, said South Dakota and Nebraska were already litigating over water rights. This was at least 10 years ago.

Are we prepared to risk our "bread basket" for corporate profit? Tar sands oil is "immature" — still in the sludge stage. It has to be mixed with chemicals to even move through the pipe.

Pipelines rupture and spill. Since it's buried, who knows how much damage could be done before the source point is even located?

Mary Whitsett,

Hot Springs

