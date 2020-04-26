Risk to health not worth discount

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

My 88-year-old father is in the high-risk category for COVID-19. He and my mother are sheltering in place.

My dad is a hard-working retired farmer/rancher who still has a strong work ethic. To keep busy, he's been painting the outside trim on their house.

My husband went to our local blue hardware store today to pick up paint for him. He had my dad's phone number, driver's license and military ID. The military discount has always been a source of pride for my dad, and it helps on a fixed income. Unfortunately, the hardware store's policy is that the military discount is not applied if he is not there in person. The risk to his health is not worth the discount savings.

Fortunately, the other hardware store across the street understood and honored his military discount on the additional items he needed. This store will get all of our family's business in the future.

How sad that the first store does not follow "We're all in this together, Missoula."

Susie Hilmes,

Missoula