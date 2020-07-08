Risking infection is not bravery, freedom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Response to Barry and Kay Hartman:

I have many reactions to your letter of July 8, “Thanking God for freedoms,” but I will focus on the most offensive.

You see Donald Trump’s attendance at the fireworks event at Mount Rushmore as an assertion that that “we are truly the land of the free and the home of the brave.” The governor of South Dakota promoted ahead of the event that social distancing would not be enforced, although free masks would be provided for those who wanted them.

This notion that it is a sign of our freedom to defy medical wisdom and put others at risk of infection by attending nonessential events without enforced protections against the spread of COVID-19 is not bravery or freedom. It represents both ignorance and the gall to infringe upon wiser members of the community’s right to stay freer of the threat of this serious illness. Even if many who are responsible don’t attend these events, those who do, leave and spread the virus.