Last week, friends and I were taking out on the Clark Fork at the Double Tree when we saw two tubers wrap themselves on the Madison Street bridge pylon. The tubes were tied together. They split the pylon. Dad on one side, three boys on the other. No life jackets. The river high and cold. Dad swam, the boys were stuck. Luckily, my buddy had a knife, cut them loose, and we got them safely to shore. We were the only other boaters around that day; it could have ended much worse.
With the tube hatch in full swing, not only is there the danger of the pylon, but also the Jacob's Island diversion dam. The boulders across the river create an unexpected hazard. I think it's imperative the city put up a warning sign that says "River Hazard, Keep Right." I would hate to see a fatality because someone became foot entrapped. Tubers will not have the gear or skills for a rescue.
My hometown of Jackson, Michigan, saw the unnecessary deaths of six children due to a man-made river structure; we don't need that legacy here.
A simple warning sign could save lives.
Chuck Irestone,
Missoula