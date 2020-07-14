RMEF received PPP payments

RMEF received PPP payments

Add Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) to the list of fat cats who cashed in on the Paycheck Protection Program, intended for small businesses. RMEF got between $2 million-$5 million. Their 2019 financial report lists assets of $104 million, with $6.7 million in salaries.

RMEF is a corporate real estate entity that buys property that elite out-of-state contributors can hunt on without having to rub elbows with the common folk. They hate wolves, grizzly bears and other predators and support increased trapping of wolves and hunting of grizzly bears. They never oppose projects that destroy elk habitat on public lands because that might offend corporate contributors.

Just because something is allowed doesn’t make it right. REMF has joined the likes of Jared Kushner, who punched his ticket for $12 million. Think of all the shuttered small businesses who laid off their staff and lost their whole life savings. How much does the RMEF CEO make? We’re paying it.

Give the money back or donate it to small nonprofit organizations that actually need a helping hand and please keep your mitts out of the public trough.

Mike Bader,

Missoula

