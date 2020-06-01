RML must stop animal research

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Saturday, May 23, a group of concerned citizens stood silently at an intersection near Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) with signs to educate passersby of inefficient, costly and cruel animal testing being conducted with taxpayer dollars.

Following media attention on RML's COVID-19 research, the goal was to address undiscussed facts in hopes of redirecting expenses and valuable time towards successful human-relevant research, which other labs are pursuing. According to the National Institutes of Health, RML's funder, more than 90% of drugs that pass animal testing are unreliable with respect to its applicability to humans.

In the Sunday, May 24 paper, RML referenced oversight from an Animal Care and Use Committee. However, self-policing oversight is highly problematic. Additionally, RML's accreditation is from a private organization with confidential results, whose facilities are frequently cited for Animal Welfare Act (AWA) non-compliance. The AWA is the only federal law that applies to research animals, offers no protections from painful experiments and covers only some research animals, resulting in frequent criticism.