Rocky Mounation Labs a national treasure

Last week the New York Times featured an article on the NIH Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Hamilton. In this time of coronavirus, we Montanans should take time to honor the work these folks are doing to uncover the secrets of this virus and bring us knowledge and tools to overcome this disease.

As the Times article notes, this is not the first rodeo for the lab, which for decades has led the way in deciphering many infectious disease threats. We are rightly recognizing front-line workers who are risking their health each day during the current pandemic and should also applaud these researchers for whom taking these risks are a daily way of life year 'round.

This is a scary time but it is heartening to know that some of the smartest and most dedicated scientists in the world are our neighbors working on solving COVID-19 and other important infectious threats to our health. They are certainly among the heroes in our midst and deserve our support and gratitude.

Frank M. Reed,

Missoula