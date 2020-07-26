Rodeo pushers acting like brats

Well, it looks like Deer Lodge has its own brats; except these brats are adult men, including a county commissioner. The only difference from the child in the commercial is that these brats are screaming "We want our rodeo!" The heck with pandemic; the only important thing is the rodeo.

Now, don't try to tell me about how hard you work with me sitting on my hands living in Missoula. At the age of 14 I was working two days a week as a janitor, and my senior in high school I worked three and a half hours each day after school and nine hours on Saturday as a busboy, dishwasher, etc. in a cafe. While going to college after four years of volunteer military service, I worked graveyard shift at a large factory in the Midwest that required me to be outside at least four hours each night during the winter. And at 77, I am most likely older than most, if not all of you.