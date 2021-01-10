Rogue representatives should not be seated

This does not portend well. The first official action of our newly elected representative, Matt Rosendale, was to break his oath of office and vote for an insurrection at the capital.

Montana needs honest representation in Washington. I am grateful to Senator Daines for his ability to recognize the danger the actions that took place on Jan. 6 was to our democracy.

I believe that the rogue senators and representatives should not be seated in Congress. We need alternative representatives that can uphold their oath to the Constitution and governing of all Americans.

Linda Greiner,

Missoula

