Romano a strong advocate for public education

We support Melissa Ramona, candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Romano is a strong advocate for public education. She champions the idea of local control of schools and the importance of early childhood education. Romano, a National Science award winner has helped write the Montana math and science curriculum, and has worked in the classroom to help students achieve those standards. She is committed to keeping Montana’s public schools public and understands the importance of investing in our schools and our kids.

Her opponent Arntzen would privatize our public schools at taxpayer and educational expense. During her 12 years as a Legislator, Arntzen has voted against school funding (HB 1 SB 1, 2015); for privatizing public schools (HB 322, SB 410, HB 596, 2015, HB 213, SB 81,2013); and voted for a bill to sell public lands (HB 496, 2015).

The current office holder is not doing the job she was elected to do. In the legislative session, she was largely absent and did not weigh in on bills that would affect our public schools.

We are fortunate to have such a qualified candidate on the ballot. Vote Melissa Romano.

George Skerritt and Terry Skerritt,

Glendive

