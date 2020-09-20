Romano brings many years of classroom experience

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I support Melissa Romano to be our next Superintendent of Public Instruction. As a retired early childhood teacher, I love volunteering in the classrooms of Missoula’s public schools and am in awe of the amazing teachers that we are so fortunate to have. Because Romano brings many years of early childhood classroom experience to the role, she will advocate for all of our children and grandchildren. She will help families who are struggling with our transition to online learning, and also would be a strong advocate for funding at the Legislature.

Public preschool for all is a first priority for Romano, as it should be. We're one of a handful of states that doesn't offer it to every child. When I told my son, who has a young son, that we will have it soon, he said: "It'll be so good for business, and for the economy." Of course, it will, and families can trust that their preschool children are building a rich future for themselves.

Early investment in our youngest learners is huge. It is SO important that Melissa Romano be given a chance to carry out her well thought-out plan of investment in our children. VOTE!

Julie Devlin,

Missoula

