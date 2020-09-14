Romano committed to public education

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like so many of us, I grew up attending public schools, kindergarten-grade 12. I am grateful for the educational foundation that has stayed with me all these years and I’m honored to support public schools through my taxes. Children deserve the best well-rounded education that public schools can and do provide.

I don’t support my taxes going to religious and private schools. Private and religious schools can disallow students for whatever reasons — their hair is too long/short or colored too brightly, they’re gay, they can’t pay or they have a disability.

This is why I will vote for Melissa Romano for state superintendent. She will take the lead in advocating for students, parents and teachers and she is well-liked by her fellow colleagues across the state. Her commitment to top quality public education is unsurpassed.

Elsie Arntzen on the other hand, has not earned the respect from educators across the state. Instead she throws her weight toward prioritizing the needs of private institutions over public schools.

Let’s put our weight toward supporting excellent public schools and restoring leadership to the Office of Public Instruction. Pleases vote for Melissa Romano!

Joy Lewis,

Basin

