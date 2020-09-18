 Skip to main content
Romano has a proven track record

Our children are our state’s greatest resource. Our state needs a leader in the Office of Public Instruction who advocates for all children and their teachers, understands the challenges faced by public education, and builds a cohesive team within OPI. Melissa Romano is that leader! Melissa is an award-winning teacher and a problem solver.

Melissa also has a proven track record of working with others across the state. Her opponent supports privatization of schools, refuses to work with other state leaders on making our schools safe, and even opposed the idea of students wearing masks to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Melissa Romano clearly communicates her vision for supporting and bettering Montana’s public schools. We need a person who speaks for and acts in support of Montana’s greatest resource—our children. However, Melissa can’t do it alone. Her ability to work with others will allow her to build a cohesive team at OPI unlike the current superintendent who has seen staff at OPI leave in unprecedented numbers because of her lack of leadership.

Please join me in supporting Melissa Romano as our next Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Lori Bremer,

Red Lodge

