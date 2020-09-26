Romano has dedication and committment

Melissa Romano is the education champion we need in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Montana needs the dedication and commitment to our public education system that Melissa Romano has demonstrated time and time again. She will ensure our children and teachers have the resources they need to succeed in the coming school year. Her opponent, Elsie Arntzen has failed to show the leadership Montana needs during these difficult times. She has continually prioritized the needs of private institutions over public schools. In contrast, Melissa Romano has stepped up to the plate in the era of COVID-19. Romano has created a blog called, Teaching Together, for teachers and parents to utilize, hosts Story Time on a weekly basis, and honors teachers making a difference with her Celebrate Teachers program. Melissa Romano will restore leadership to the Office of Superintendent come this fall.