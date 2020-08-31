Romano has heart, character

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heart and character matter.

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression. They also say what you do when no one is looking is a true sign of your character.

My first encounter with Melissa Romano left a deep and lasting impression. Several years ago, my husband I were seated next to her and one of her students at a local restaurant. Through the conversation we learned that it was for no special reason. Melissa Romano was simply showing kindness by taking a young girl to dinner. Most of us remember kind teachers who made us feel our life and our future were important. It made a difference in my life and I believe the life of that young girl.

Melissa Romano has made a difference in the lives of many of her students. If elected, she will bring her heart and character to the Office of Public Instruction. She will make a difference in the lives of all Montanans by championing our public schools and ensuring all students have access to a quality education.

Connie Bergum,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0