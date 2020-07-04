Romano is a tireless, dedicated instructor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Melissa Romano is committed to ensuring that all children have access to a quality public education. That is why I enthusiastically support of Romano as our next superintendent of public instruction.

We need someone who recognizes the importance that public education plays in Montana families' lives. Schools transcend classroom time, as evidenced when the coronavirus pandemic shifted to remote learning. The public school system is critical to families, and the access to quality education should not matter because of a child’s special needs or parent’s socioeconomic level.

Romanois a tireless, dedicated instructor, and has extensive experience as a teacher for over 15 years. Romano was awarded the 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year and the National Science Foundation’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. When the pandemic struck, Romano immediately provided opportunities for remote learning, including weekly “Story Time with Melissa” and more.

Romano will champion instituting a public preschool option, and ensure our children have access to mental health services within the school system. As a member of the state land board, she is committed to protecting our public lands. She is the voice we need to protect our children, public schools and Montana's future.