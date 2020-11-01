 Skip to main content
Romano supports public instruction

Our superintendent of public instruction is not for public instruction!

Elsie Arntzen gave money meant for Montana (CARES Act) to private schools. When the Education Interim Committee scheduled a meeting for her to explain how the Office of Public Instruction would return those funds, she skipped the meeting.

She undermines support for our public schools by attending and speaking at events in favor of school privatization.

In 2019 she failed to oppose HB 303 to end compulsory education for children.

When the Trump administration shared its 2021 budget proposal, a budget that will cut $30 million from Montana schools, Arntzen didn’t protest, she supported it! These cuts will lead to a greater funding crisis for Montana schools, and the money from these cuts will go to private schools.

I am not against private schools. I received 10 years of private education. However, my parents did not want, or expect, tax dollars to pay for it.

As a former educator in Helena public schools, I worked closely with Melissa Romano and saw firsthand her drive and commitment. We, as voters, need to put the "public" back into the Office of Public Instruction. Please vote for Melissa Romano for superintendent of public instruction. Our children deserve her.

Mary Burke,

Missoula

