Romano will bring leadership to Office of Public Instruction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Melissa Romano is the leader that Montana public school students need.

For nearly four years, our state’s public schools have been “led” by a private school proponent who has done nothing for our public education system, not even showing up at the Montana Legislature to advocate. A person who has been lauded by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an organization in which current U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is also active. But, enough about her.

Melissa Romano is the most dedicated educator that I have ever met. She has been a public school teacher in her hometown of Helena for almost 16 years. She was the Montana Teacher of the Year in 2018 and was awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

In addition, Romano has become a Master Teacher at BetterLesson, coaching other educators to be the best they can be.

The state of public education in Montana has remained stagnant for the past three-plus years due to lack of leadership. Romano has the character and drive to turn that around.

Vote Melissa Romano for Montana on Nov. 3. Bring true leadership back to the Office of Public Instruction.

Amy Midgett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0