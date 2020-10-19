 Skip to main content
Romano will fight for public schools

Yesterday I saw one of Elsie Arntzen’s yard signs promising that she is “For Montana Schools.”

I was shocked at Arntzen’s blatant disregard for the office she seeks. She is telling Montana taxpayers that she holds private schools on the same plane as the public schools she was elected to represent.

The Superintendent of Public Instruction role is to assist public schools. This is spelled out in Chapter 7 Part 4 of the Montana Code Annotated. This statute is silent concerning support of private schools. Yet Arntzen’s actions prioritize private institutions over public schools at every turn.

Arntzen again showed her contempt of Montana’s taxpayers this summer. In direct violation of Article X Section 6 of the Montana Constitution, Arntzen followed discriminatory guidance passed down from billionaire Betsy DeVos. This action diverted $800,000 from public-school funding to private schools.

Historically, approximately 10% of Montana’s school children attend private schools. Truthfully, many students thrive in this atmosphere. However, the office of Superintendent of Public Instruction requires an advocate for public schools, something Arntzen has failed to do.

Please vote for Melissa Romano. She has promised to fight for public schools and you can take her at her word.

Think about that.

Scott Bixler,

Missoula

