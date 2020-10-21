Romano will invest in MT's children

A vote for Melissa Romano as Superintendent of Public Instruction is a vote for Montana's children.

Romano has solid support from fellow educators, administrators and parents. Her platform includes: a public preschool option; teacher recruitment and retention; and addressing children's mental health and social needs.

In the Legislature, Romano will be a tireless voice for public schools — a bedrock of our democracy.

As a Montana Teacher of the Year in 2018, and recipient of the National Science Foundation's Presidential Award for Mathematics and Science Teaching in 2012, she understands the requirements for excellence in public education.

Putting our most important resource first — children — Melissa Romano will be investing in the future of the "last best place" in the best possible way.

Libby Smith,

Polson

