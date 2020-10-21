 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Romano will invest in MT's children

Romano will invest in MT's children

{{featured_button_text}}

A vote for Melissa Romano as Superintendent of Public Instruction is a vote for Montana's children.

Romano has solid support from fellow educators, administrators and parents. Her platform includes: a public preschool option; teacher recruitment and retention; and addressing children's mental health and social needs.

In the Legislature, Romano will be a tireless voice for public schools — a bedrock of our democracy.

As a Montana Teacher of the Year in 2018, and recipient of the National Science Foundation's Presidential Award for Mathematics and Science Teaching in 2012, she understands the requirements for excellence in public education.

Putting our most important resource first — children — Melissa Romano will be investing in the future of the "last best place" in the best possible way.

Libby Smith,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News