You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Romano will promote quality education

Romano will promote quality education

{{featured_button_text}}

I was a public school teacher for 35 years in Minnesota. Retired, I have lived in Montana for six months a year for the last 11 years. I am supporting Melissa Romano for Superintendent of Montana’s Office of Public Instruction because I believe she is the best candidate who will protect and promote quality public education for all students.

She is a strong advocate for early education. Research shows when we invest in early learners with public preschool, those students do much better in elementary and high school. The end result is a strong economy.

Romano was an educator for 15 years and she served a three-year term as president of the Montana Council of Teachers of Mathematics.. Romano was a recipient of the National Science Foundation’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, and the 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year.

Romano is endorsed by the Montana Sportsmen Alliance and the Montana Conservation Voters and other important organizations. As a member of the Land Board, she will fight to protect your rights to hunt, fish and recreate on Montana’s public lands and waters.

Vote for the best candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction: Melissa Romano.

Elizabeth McCambridge,

McAllister

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News