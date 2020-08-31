 Skip to main content
Romano will put 'public' back in Superintendent of Public Instruction

Sunday, a debate for Superintendent of Public Education took place. The clear choice is Melissa Romano.

Our public schools in Montana are a point of pride. The Office of Public Instruction has not felt political until Elsie Arntzen. In her four years, she has been most visible in events undermining public education.

Arntzen was a featured speaker for an ALEC convention in Arizona. ALEC is a corporate bill mill and the education bills are written by charter and online school proponents. Arntzen attended the Montana Family Foundation rally advocating for privatization of schools. She praised the SCOTUS decision to award tax credits to private schools. Arntzen failed to advocate for schools at the legislature including loan forgiveness to attract teachers or investments in Universal Pre-K. She bickered with the governor over funding during the pandemic and mask mandates.

Melissa Romano is an award-winning teacher. She has shared resources for teachers and led story-time for young learners throughout the spring and summer. She attended Mike Cooney’s event detailing his push for universal Pre-K. She has plans for teacher mentoring. To quote Romano, I am looking forward to her “putting the ‘public’ back into the Superintendent of Public Instruction.”

Shannon Thomas,

Helena

