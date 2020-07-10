Romano will put public schools first

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Superintendent of Public Education is an elected official who “leads the implementation of educational policies and collaborates to improve school performance.” This was usually a non-political job, until Elsie Arntzen.

During the legislative session, we heard from Arntzen when she spoke for the Montana Family Foundation rally (an organization largely funded by the Gianforte Foundation) in favor of school privatization. She made the news for her attendance at an ALEC convention also promoting charters and privatization. She lauded the SCOTUS decision giving tax credits to religious schools. Finally, she attended the Greg Gianforte event with Kimberly Guilfoyle being positive for COVID-19.

While school districts need a superintendent to set the tone on how to reopen safely, this event ignored health directives, and no one wore masks. The Office of Public Instruction was closed for cleaning and Arntzen had to work from home.

In the meantime, Melissa Romano has joined the calls to "Mask up Montana." She holds virtual storytime. She shares information on how to safely reopen schools. She served as our Montana Teacher of the Year. We need a superintendent who will do the job for which they are elected. Melissa Romano will put our public schools first.

Shannon Thomas,

Helena

