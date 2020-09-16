 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Romano will restore integrity to OPI

Romano will restore integrity to OPI

{{featured_button_text}}

The State of Montana is at a critical crossroads. The education of over 149,178 students, the well being of over 17,000 educators, and the integrity of the MT Office of Public Instruction is being held hostage by Superintendent Elsie Arntzen who has been in over her head since 2016 and is dismantling the substance and purpose of the OPI.

It is clear that running a state agency is not a skill Superintendent Arntzen possesses. Consistency, transparency, and continuity are nonexistent. There is, however, an overt amount of condescension, demeaning, and belittling of employees. Not to mention micromanaging, even when she doesn’t know what she’s micromanaging!

It is even more difficult, to see her ideological determination to damage, if not destroy, accreditation and licensure standards while trying to subvert the board of public education in the process. Arntzen will do whatever it takes to distort what she is, by administrative rule and state law, required to do.

Four more years of Elsie Arntzen’s leadership is worrisome, but avoidable.

Montana, please get out and vote. Support Melissa Romano. She will restore integrity to OPI and respect to its hard-working employees.

Patty Muir,

Recently Retired

Accreditation Program Director

Montana Office of Public Instruction, Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Logging vs. destructive fires
Letters

Logging vs. destructive fires

Recently in the Missoulian was a Letter to the Editor from Mike Garrity crowing about the fact that The Alliance for the Wild Rockies along wi…

'Loser' label contemptible
Letters

'Loser' label contemptible

I grew up in the 1950s next to one of the largest military bases in the world in North Carolina. World War II and Korea were fresh on everyone…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News