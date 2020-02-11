Romney is only GOP senator at peace

The complete abasement, save one, of the Republican Party is now accomplished.

Putative leader? Not "Muscovite Mac," who sees glasnost and perestroika as threats to the corporate state. Lindsey Graham, the twisted visage of Kavanaugh-gate and all the other neutered sycophants? No, none can sit without feeling hemorrhoidal discomfort, let alone wonder why the face in the mirror won't stop.

Only Mitt Romney has a peaceful heart. Why? No cover vote, nor did he just vote against the misanthrope-in-chief and remain silent. He gave us words.

Mikhail Gorbachev smiles. Glasnost.

It's been 10 years since I spied a group of big belt buckles setting up on the sidewalk in front of the downtown post office and got a real bad feeling. Sure enough, Ronald Reagan gave birth to the tea party, and Steve Bannon began the search for his "imperfect vessel." Enjoy your upscale cave, Stevie. Oh, and lay off Pope Francis.

To this Slithernite and his conspirators: We're all imperfect vessels, so say it loud and proud: We found the perfect caller to lead our empire and build hotels atop the bones of the multitude of the ungifted in the aftermath.