As you ride your bike in the roadway bike lane as you approach Beartracks Bridge, you’ll see a white line on the new deck apparently meant to separate the bike lane from the pedestrian lane, and once across the bridge and exiting, you’re led back on to the roadway bike lane. But unlike the roadway bike lane, there is no painted signage on the pavement, such as a bike icon and directional arrows. This neglect partly explains why bikers routinely encounter bikes coming from the opposite direction in the ‘bike lane,’ or find it blocked by pedestrians. Many times, I’ve seen bikers headed in the wrong direction, and as they exit the bridge, they have no choice but to stay on the sidewalk — which the city supposedly discourages — or they ride in the roadway bike lane in the wrong direction, which is flat out dangerous and illegal. I’ve seen multiple bikers ‘rectify’ their mistake by cutting diagonally across all four lanes of Higgins traffic to get back in the right direction!