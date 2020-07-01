Root of problem is sinful nature

Finally, people are forced to do some introspection. We white people have enjoyed benefits of racism from the conception of our country. From its beginning America has been divided, not cleanly, but a messy division which constantly shifts and changes as to which organizations, groups and individuals promote racism or stand against it or ignore it, and what they do, bad or good, and how successful they were and are.

The underlying problem is the sinful human nature in everyone, which people like to deny exists, and which only can be helped by Jesus. The sinful nature loves to hate the "other" and refuses to contemplate the utter equality of human beings.

Our founding fathers declared the truth, "all men are created equal," and practiced slavery. This is the mindless division in America. Many people have lived and are living that division in a head on way. Many people, it hardly touches; they don't even think about it.

But with the travesty of the murder of George Floyd, and the blessing of COVID-19, many people are thinking about that irreconcilable division and coming to enlightened conclusions, at last.

May America finally do America right, and quell the inevitable ugly backlash.

Linda Aronson,

Darby

