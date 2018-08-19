Let’s settle this once and for all: U.S. Sen. Jon Tester supported Obamacare — and try as he may but he can’t deny that fact. Yet right now on the airwaves, Tester and his allies would have you believe that those premium increases we’ve all experienced are somehow not his fault. Conveniently in an election year, Tester has forgotten that he was the one who gave us unaffordable health care and now people all over our state are being forced to go without health insurance because they can’t afford it.
It’s Tester and his vote for Obamacare that is to blame here — and that’s the full truth. This law has been a disaster for the people of Montana and we need to get rid of it.
I’m supporting Matt Rosendale in the U.S. Senate race because he has a proven record fighting for lower healthcare costs, more price transparency, and will protect Montanans with pre-existing conditions.
Sen. Fred Thomas,
majority leader,
Montana Senate,
Stevensville