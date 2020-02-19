Rosenberg resumé of benefit on PSC

I met Brett Rosenberg, a dad and Democratic candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission, District 4, last year during the course of the Missoula Local Government Citizens' Academy. His commitment to a better Montana was immediately apparent, and his relaxed demeanor belies an impressive resume.

Prior to moving to Missoula several years ago, he was director of sustainability at the American Institute of Architect and senior staff at the U.S. Conference of Mayors, where he worked to advance local clean air and water policies at the national level, and promoted serious action on stopping climate change. In Missoula, in addition to the Citizens' Academy, he has served on the Missoula City/County Citizens Water Quality Council, the board of U.S. Green Building Council's Montana chapter, and currently serves on the board of City Club Missoula.