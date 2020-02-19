Rosenberg resumé of benefit on PSC

I met Brett Rosenberg, a dad and Democratic candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission, District 4, last year during the course of the Missoula Local Government Citizens' Academy. His commitment to a better Montana was immediately apparent, and his relaxed demeanor belies an impressive resume.
Prior to moving to Missoula several years ago, he was director of sustainability at the American Institute of Architect and senior staff at the U.S. Conference of Mayors, where he worked to advance local clean air and water policies at the national level, and promoted serious action on stopping climate change. In Missoula, in addition to the Citizens' Academy, he has served on the Missoula City/County Citizens Water Quality Council, the board of U.S. Green Building Council's Montana chapter, and currently serves on the board of City Club Missoula.
This deep and broad background would be of immense benefit to the people of Montana who value clean, affordable energy, and I highly recommend Brett as the most qualified PSC candidate.
The PSC plays an important role in the day to day lives of Montanans. Join me in supporting Brett Rosenberg.
Nick Shontz,
Missoula