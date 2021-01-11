 Skip to main content
Rosendale a terrible representative of our state

Have you emailed your newly elected representative?

I have emailed Matt Rosendale three times this week. Each time, this is the response. 

Response from Rosendale: 

Rosendale: "As soon as I get my office up and running, I'll get back to you".

I am appalled, so had to send another letter to him. My response: So, was your office running on or before Jan. 6, when you chose to follow a lie and vote against acceptance of the electoral votes? You have no experience at this job, get sworn in to the U.S. Congress, and within three days you make a decision so critical? I find this absurd and frightening. I expect that our ONE representative makes decisions so quickly without looking at the facts.

You were elected by the state of Montana, not by Ted Cruz or Donald Trump. We expect you to make decisions after looking at the facts. We expect way more of you than what you have done this week.

What a terrible representative for our state.

Sue Furey,

Missoula

