Rosendale, Daines and Gianforte violated 14th Amendement

Part of the 14th Amendment says....

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

The events of last week were horrific, as we and the world watched a violent mob recruited and incited by the president of the United States invade the seat of American government, trash and vandalize our beautiful Capitol, and come close to actually harming members of Congress.