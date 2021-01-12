Rosendale, Daines and Gianforte violated 14th Amendement

Part of the 14th Amendment says....
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
The events of last week were horrific, as we and the world watched a violent mob recruited and incited by the president of the United States invade the seat of American government, trash and vandalize our beautiful Capitol, and come close to actually harming members of Congress.
It both outrages me and breaks my heart that three prominent Montanans have for four years supported, defended and enabled the person who is the architect of the seditious riot and insurrection we watched unfold minute by minute on Jan. 6. Governor Gianforte and Senator Daines are part of the group of Republicans that have created the monster we saw in action last week. They have never called out any of his 10,000+ lies, they have allowed him to go unchecked every time he told us he believed the Putins and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmans of the world instead of every American intelligence agency, and every time he said day is night and night is day, they went along. They allowed him to indeed believe that he could shoot someone in broad daylight on 5th Avenue and he would suffer no repercussions.
And Rep. Rosendale had barely finished his oath of office when he joined the Trump boot lickers and objected to certifying the results from the electoral college- results that every state verified were accurate, and 60 courts ruled that there was no evidence that showed any fraud. Sen. Daines withdrew his objection at the very last minute. Both of these men may be fools, but they are not ignorant. They know full well that the election resulted in a Trump loss and a Biden win, yet they persisted in feeding the monster hoping to benefit from some of his political capital.
They put themselves and their party over our country. They violated the 14th Amendment, giving years of comfort to an enemy of the United States, an enemy who sought to use his cultish MAGA followers to defile our Capitol and exact a coup.
The president needs to be out of office and held accountable for his crimes as soon as possible, and Senator Daines, Rep. Rosendale and Gov. Gianforte should go with him.
Marsha Katz,
Missoula