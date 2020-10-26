 Skip to main content
Rosendale doesn't stand up for private property rights

As a native of eastern Montana, I’ve spent my life outside on our public and private lands hunting, fishing, recreating and now, passing those traditions my father taught me on to my kids.

Matt voted to eliminate programs like Habitat Montana by voting to disallow FWP to purchase any land, which meant little opportunity to access the 1.5 million acres of landlocked public land that his outfitter buddies love to monopolize.

But perhaps Matt’s most disqualifying feat was his decision to try and kill the Horse Creek Conservation Easement in favor of handing out more favors to oil and gas lobbyists in Helena. When Matt had the chance to protect 20,000 acres of native eastern Montana prairie, he sided with the men who wanted to make sure they could ride roughshod over surface estate owners’ rights forever. That poor decision almost cost the Stenson family their ranch.

That’s not right, and that doesn’t reflect the values I’m trying to teach my kids: Honesty, Respect, Decency & Common Courtesy. If Matt can’t stand up for private property rights in Helena, what makes us think he can in Washington D.C.

Justin Schaaf,

Fort Peck

