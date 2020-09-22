 Skip to main content
Rosendale fights for Montana values

Rosendale fights for Montana values

With just one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it is critical that we elect someone who will fight for the Montana values of faith, family and freedom. After examining the records of the two candidates running, I know that Matt Rosendale will fight for our values.

Rosendale is a man of faith; he is a vocal advocate for the unborn and stands strong against the assault on religion that has sadly become commonplace on the left. Rosendale is “A” rated and endorsed by the NRA and has a strong record of always fighting to protect Montanans’ Second Amendment freedoms.

Unfortunately, his opponent California Kathleen Williams is openly hostile towards our Montana values. She supports abortion-on-demand up until the moment of birth and stands with Democrat Party boss and fellow Californian Nancy Pelosi in her attacks on faith. What’s more, California Williams is “F” rated by the NRA, and has a long track record of chipping away at our gun rights and supporting gun confiscation.

In the race for Congress, the choice is clear: Matt Rosendale is the only candidate in this race who has a proven track record of fighting for Montana values. I urge everyone to support Matt Rosendale for Congress.

Rep. David Dunn,

House District 9,

Kalispell

