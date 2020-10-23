 Skip to main content
Rosendale gets results for Montanans

It’s almost time to choose someone to represent Montana’s lone voice in the House of Representatives. This role must be filled by an individual who will represent all of Montana and our values— and the right person for that job is Matt Rosendale. You will find plenty of reasons to vote for Matt if you look at his record.

As State Auditor, he reduced insurance premiums in the individual market by 15% and protected pre-existing conditions, while simultaneously cutting operating costs by 23% and dozens of burdensome regulations.

On the State Land Board, Rosendale expanded access to over 45,000 acres of state public lands, while protecting environmentally sensitive areas and allowing responsible development of natural resources.

He has already demonstrated his suitability to lead us through this pandemic by working to ensure COVID-19 testing and treatment was covered by insurance and expanding access to telemedicine.

Rosendale knows how to get results, and he is the greatest chance we have at getting our economy back on track following this pandemic. We need a strong conservative voice standing up for Montana values in Washington, that’s why I encourage you to join me in voting to send Matt Rosendale to Congress.

Clair Patricola

Belgrade

