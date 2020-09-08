 Skip to main content
Rosendale has common sense, integrity

If you are like me, you are concerned about some of the things that are happening in America. There is rioting, people burning down buildings, shooting innocent people and shooting law enforcement, among other things. To top it off, we have Democrat politicians who are encouraging the rioters and wanting to defund law enforcement.

For these, and many other reasons, I think it is important to elect a person with common sense and integrity as the next U.S. congressman from Montana. That person would be my friend Matt Rosendale, who is our current state auditor.

Let’s consider Rosendale’s record as state auditor. Rosendale cut the budget in the Auditor Office 23%. He cut the red tape, so we have more insurance options in the state of Montana. Remember, Democrats had that office for 16 years, so it was full of bloated bureaucracy.

As I know Rosendale, he is a free enterpriser. Like our founding fathers, he believes individual freedom is important. Rosendale doesn’t think government is the answer to everything. Rosendale believes in “we the people.”

Please join me in voting for Matt Rosendale for U.S. Congress.

Sen. Steve Hinebauch,

Senate District 18,

Wibaux

