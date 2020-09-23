 Skip to main content
Rosendale has nothing to offer

Maryland Matt Rosendale's latest ad offers nothing but fear mongering about Kathleen Williams. It's all Maryland Matt has to offer. He's been shopping for a political job since he came to Montana. Here's his political resume: one term in the Montana House (2010-12), one term in the Montana Senate (2012-2016). While in the Montana Senate, he ran for US House Representative and lost to Ryan Zinke in the primary. In 2016, he became Montana State Auditor. While Auditor in 2018, he ran for the U.S. Senate and lost to Jon Tester. Now in 2020, he is still political job shopping by running once again to become Montana's U.S. House Representative. He never seems to be satisfied with the political job that he has. So if you want someone who will always be looking for his next political job, vote for the psychotic Nixon lookalike with a crewcut named Maryland Matt. If you want someone who has lived longer in the state than Maryland Matt and who isn't looking for ANY political position that she can find, vote for Kathleen Williams. She WANTS to be your U.S. House Representative. Maryland Matt is just looking for another political stepping stone.

Jeff Padgett,

Missoula

