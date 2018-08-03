Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Letter

Matt Rosendale, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Montana, is not very well-known to many Montanans. However, he fortunately has a record in the Montana Legislature which voters should understand.

Here are some of the bills which Rosendale, a land developer, sponsored in the 2011, 2013 and 2015 legislative sessions. Granted, Rosendale introduced other bills in each legislative session, however, his sponsoring self-serving bills to limit land use regulations and assist the development community should give voters pause and concern.

Titles of his sponsored bills include and their disposition are as follows:

  • Revised county interim zoning laws, 2011: vetoed.
  • Revise zoning laws for sand and gravel, 2011: died.
  • Revise interim zoning laws, 2013: passed.
  • Revise zoning laws for sand and gravel operations, 2013: vetoed.
  • Provide landlord comply with building code in place at original construction, 2013: died.
  • Establish the Property Fairness Act, 2013: died.
  • Generally revise the subdivision laws related to lease or rent requirements, 2013: passed.

I question whether a person with such a self-serving legislative record is what Montanans need in the U.S. Senate.

Chuck Stearns,

Whitefish

1
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags