Matt Rosendale, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Montana, is not very well-known to many Montanans. However, he fortunately has a record in the Montana Legislature which voters should understand.
Here are some of the bills which Rosendale, a land developer, sponsored in the 2011, 2013 and 2015 legislative sessions. Granted, Rosendale introduced other bills in each legislative session, however, his sponsoring self-serving bills to limit land use regulations and assist the development community should give voters pause and concern.
Titles of his sponsored bills include and their disposition are as follows:
- Revised county interim zoning laws, 2011: vetoed.
- Revise zoning laws for sand and gravel, 2011: died.
- Revise interim zoning laws, 2013: passed.
- Revise zoning laws for sand and gravel operations, 2013: vetoed.
- Provide landlord comply with building code in place at original construction, 2013: died.
- Establish the Property Fairness Act, 2013: died.
- Generally revise the subdivision laws related to lease or rent requirements, 2013: passed.
I question whether a person with such a self-serving legislative record is what Montanans need in the U.S. Senate.
Chuck Stearns,
Whitefish