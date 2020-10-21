 Skip to main content
Rosendale has stellar healthcare record

When Matt Rosendale was running to be Montana’s State Auditor, he promised to expand access to high quality, affordable healthcare, and to always protect Montanans with pre-existing conditions. Four years later, he has done all that—and more.

Rosendale has implemented a framework that allows for those with pre-existing conditions to be covered, while simultaneously reducing the cost of insurance for everyone across the board. After years of double-digit rate hikes under the previous State Auditor, Rosendale was able to decrease the cost of health insurance on the individual market by 15%.

Rosendale worked across party lines to pass a bill to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for Montanans by $7.5 – $8 million per year. He authorized Direct Primary Care and other healthcare options to expand access and choice for Montanans.

Rosendale’s opponent Extreme Kathleen Williams supports Bernie Sanders’s plan for a complete government takeover of our healthcare system which would lead to soaring costs, long wait times, and low-quality, rationed care.

The choice couldn’t be clearer, Rosendale has decreased healthcare costs and increased access to care for Montanans, and he will do the same thing in Congress. I urge every Montanan to join me in voting for Matt Rosendale.

Rep. Theresa Manzella, HD85,

Candidate for SD44, Hamilton

