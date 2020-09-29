Rosendale hurt reinsurance program more than he helped

A key part of Matt Rosendale’s campaign to reinvent his healthcare record is built around the claim that he was a central player in lowering Montanans’ health insurance costs. But the reality is that he hurt the process more than he helped it.
The bill Rosendale cites is the reinsurance bill that was in front of the legislature in 2019, and the truth is that it was Governor Bullock who took the lead on that legislation. The reinsurance program, with a waiver through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), was projected to lower premiums by 8 percent, and give more Montanans access to affordable healthcare.
It was Governor Bullock who requested the grant money to set up a task force to build out the reinsurance program. And it was that task force, with the leadership of the Governor, that shepherded that bill through.
As for Rosendale? Well, he would have set us back on healthcare and the requested waiver from CMS would have been denied.
Rosendale’s office came with multiple requests of the task force and the legislature as the bill was being drafted. They aimed to exert more and more control over the bill. The problem is that their requests were repeatedly in violation of the law and CMS regulations designed to protect consumers.
The requests that Rosendale made, delayed the bill drafting process as we tried to move the legislation through. While people faced uncertainty about the future of their healthcare, Rosendale continued to attempt to push Montana to take risky steps that would have jeopardized our efforts to get more people affordable healthcare.
It’s disheartening, but unsurprising, to see the Insurance Commissioner attempt to rewrite history. And in an election year when he’s on the ballot, it’s more than just politics - it’s dangerous. In the face of a global pandemic, the people of Montana deserve to know the truth. The truth is that Matt Rosendale is taking credit for something he almost ruined.
Kim Abbott
Representative House District 83
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!