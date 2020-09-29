Rosendale hurt reinsurance program more than he helped

A key part of Matt Rosendale’s campaign to reinvent his healthcare record is built around the claim that he was a central player in lowering Montanans’ health insurance costs. But the reality is that he hurt the process more than he helped it.

The bill Rosendale cites is the reinsurance bill that was in front of the legislature in 2019, and the truth is that it was Governor Bullock who took the lead on that legislation. The reinsurance program, with a waiver through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), was projected to lower premiums by 8 percent, and give more Montanans access to affordable healthcare.

It was Governor Bullock who requested the grant money to set up a task force to build out the reinsurance program. And it was that task force, with the leadership of the Governor, that shepherded that bill through.

As for Rosendale? Well, he would have set us back on healthcare and the requested waiver from CMS would have been denied.

Rosendale’s office came with multiple requests of the task force and the legislature as the bill was being drafted. They aimed to exert more and more control over the bill. The problem is that their requests were repeatedly in violation of the law and CMS regulations designed to protect consumers.