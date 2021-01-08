Rosendale is on wrong side

Congratulations Matt Rosendale! Just three days after your taking the oath of office you have managed to violate that oath, side with a gang of seditious, terrorist thugs, and drag Montana's name through the mud hole created by Donald Trump. By choosing to challenge the reality of our presidential election, you have proven your first loyalty is not to the people who elected you, but to the self-centered, obviously deranged moron who, thankfully, will soon no longer be polluting the oval office.

You could have followed the lead of Republican former Secretary of State Corey Stapleton who wisely announced shortly after the election that Biden had won fair and square. You could have followed the lead of your Republican colleague in the Senate who, after experiencing the horrors of a mob instigated by the president, finally had an epiphany and withdrew his frivolous objection to the vote count. But no. Instead you chose to turn your back on your state, your nation, the constitution you swore to defend, and reality itself.

Perhaps you will go on to a long political career in our now very red state, but you will be forever remembered for siding with traitors when your nation needed you the most.